Culture

Photo of Vietnamese couple nominated among 50 best in int'l contest

By Hoang Nguyen   August 16, 2019 | 02:51 pm GMT+7
The photo "Forever in Love" of Vietnamese photographer Ngo Van Diep. Photo courtesy of Ngo Van Diep/Agora Images.

The photo "Forever in Love" of an elderly Vietnamese couple has been nominated among the 50 best in an Agora Image contest.

The winners of the #Love2019 Awards will be chosen from the 50 finalists short-listed from 15,093 entries on the themes of family love, couple love, animal love ... to spread the message of love.

"Forever in Love" by Ngo Van Diep captures a moment when the old couple in non la hats look at each other and smile in a place surrounded by trees.

This is not the first time a Vietnamese photo is winning honors in a contest on photography app Agora Images. In the #Beauty2019 Awards, Le Van Vinh won for his photo of a yellow sunbird by a flower in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

The photo of Le Van Vinh that won Agora Images #Beauty2019 award. Photo courtesy of Le Van Vinh/Agora Images.

The winner of #Love2019 will be announced on September 12, with the first prize getting $1,000. Diep’s photo is currently in the top 10 in terms of number of votes.

Agora Images is one of the biggest international photo contests.

Photographers upload their best shots on the application to participate. Each year there are many contests on different themes such as animals, love and family.

