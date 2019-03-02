North Korean leader enamored of Vietnamese traditional music, wins artistes’ hearts

Kim Jong-un tries playing the dan bau (monochord), while General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong (L) claps his hands. Photo acquired by VnExpress

The concert, called "Spring Sunshine," was held to welcome the North Korean delegation led by Kim.

The dan bau (monochord) and K’long put instruments were of particular interest to Kim who wanted to know more about them, said Hoang Xuan Binh, musician and a director of the show.

Binh showed Kim Jong-un how the dan bau is played.

Vietnamese artist showed Kim Jong-un how the K’long put is played. Photo by VnExpress

Hong Nhung, a Vietnamese A-list singer who performed in the show, said that the North Korean leader was very attentive and even swayed to a song. Nhung sang Ha Trang (White Summer) by Vietnamese famous composer Trinh Cong Son in the blues style. Kim put in word of praise for her voice to Vietnam’s Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong.

"President Trong told me to sing another song," Nhung said.

Kim Jong-un was also moved to hear Vietnamese artists sing songs to praise North Korean leaders. Vietnamese singer Thai Bao recalled that when she sang the first line of the song Dam me (Passion), Kim immediately clapped his hands, and the whole hall cheered with him.

When the performance ended, he stood up to cheer for her. Bao said she was touched with the constant applause from the audience.

"My song talks about the achievements of the former leader Kim Jong-il, Kim Jong-un's father. That may have made him very emotional," Thai Bao said.

"I have been to many countries and performed in front of many leaders, but no one has ever responded that enthusiastically and moved me like Kim Jong-un. I feel as if I was performing in North Korea in 2012."

Other artists said the atmosphere was warm and noted that the North Korean leader was very friendly.

Chairman Kim is on an official friendship visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President Trong. Earlier, he had attended the second U.S.-North Korea summit in the capital city, which took place on February 27-28.