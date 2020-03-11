Miss Vietnam 2020 put off as coronavirus steals limelight

"The country is committing a lot of effort to fighting the epidemic. Though we are prepared, delaying the contest is for the best," said Le Xuan Son, head of the organizing board, adding it is still receiving applications.

Miss Vietnam 2020 was to commence from May to August with a press conference in late March. The 16th contest welcomes Vietnamese aged 18 to 27 from which one winner would be chosen, alongside Miss Fashion, Miss Sports, Miss Talent, Miss Beach.

Top 3 runners up of Miss Vietnam 2018, from left to right: Bui Phuong Nga, Tran Tieu Vy and Nguyen Thi Thuy An. Photo by Facebook/Tran Tieu Vy.

In 2018, Tran Tieu Vy, an 18-year-old from central Quang Nam Province, beat 42 other finalists for the crown. Bui Phuong Nga, born in central Ha Tinh Province, and Nguyen Thi Thuy An from southern Kien Giang Province, were the first and second runners-up.

Since its inception in 1988, Miss Vietnam, organized every two years, has been one of the most popular beauty contests in the country.

The Vietnamese entertainment industry has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus, with movie releases and music shows put off to avoid large crowds from gathering.

Since Wednesday, there were 19 new cases reported in Vietnam, including four in Hanoi, taking the total to 35. Previously, Vietnam confirmed its 17th infection on Friday after 22 straight days without any new reports.