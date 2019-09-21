Japanese guitarist Yuki Matsui to perform in Vietnam

The two concerts will be held at the VOH Music One Opera House in HCMC on October 5, and at French Cultural Center in Hanoi on October 6.

Matsui will also cover some other songs from Japanese cartoons.

Yuki Matsui's concerts attract guitar lovers. Photo by House of Stars.

The concerts will also feature several special guests including 14-year-old Chinese guitarist Jiazhuo Liu and Vietnamese artists Danh Tu and Duy Phong.

Ticket prices range from VND350,000-700,000 ($15.6-30).

Yuki Matsui was born in Yokohama, Japan. He achieved fame for finger-style guitaring after being inspired by performances of artist Kotaro Oshio. He performed first in Shibuya and Tokyo in 2010, released his album "For You" in 2012 and the second one "Passage For You" in 2016.

Matsui's Youtube channel has more than 142,000 subscribers with millions of views. His concerts in Vietnam in 2018 attracted a lot of guitar music lovers in Hanoi, HCMC and Da Nang.