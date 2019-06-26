VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture

Italian jazz quartet to perform in Vietnam

By Ngoc Dinh   June 26, 2019 | 03:10 pm GMT+7
Italian jazz quartet to perform in Vietnam
The Enzo Favata Glocal Report Quartet will perform at several jazz concerts in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in late June. Photo courtesy of the quartet.

The Enzo Favata Glocal Report Quartet will perform several jazz concerts in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City this week.

They will perform several famous Italian and other European compositions in a concert organized by Italian Embassy at Casa Italia, Hanoi on June 28. The next day, the quartet will perform as special guests at the "Classical meets Jazz" concert held at the Saigon Opera House in Ho Chi Minh City along with Vietnamese artists.

Their next outing in Vietnam will be the "Enzo Favata local Report Quartet LIVE" at Soul Live Project Complex in Saigon on June 30, which will feature Caribbean music as well as melodies from Sardinia, hometown of Enzo Favata. Tickets can be purchased via this link

Enzo Favata is one of the most renowned saxophonists in Italy. He has released 16 albums so far and was nominated among three most excellent Italian jazz soprano artists at JazzIT Award 2017.

The quartet comprises musicians who have performed in many international music festivals worldwide – saxophonist Enzo Favata, pianist Alfonso Santimone, bassist Danilo Gallo and drummer Ut Gandhi.

Related News:
Tags: classical concert quartet jazz Enzo Favata Italian artist
 
Read more
A few prayerful belly rubs for a baby

A few prayerful belly rubs for a baby

Action blockbuster a money Marvel at Vietnam box office

Action blockbuster a money Marvel at Vietnam box office

A bud blooms in a budding film genre in Vietnam

A bud blooms in a budding film genre in Vietnam

Horror comedy fourth highest grosser of the year

Horror comedy fourth highest grosser of the year

Colombian songwriter, singer to regale Vietnam

Colombian songwriter, singer to regale Vietnam

When broken earlobes were music to the ears of a community

When broken earlobes were music to the ears of a community

Venerating the whale, Vietnamese fisherman’s best friend

Venerating the whale, Vietnamese fisherman’s best friend

 
go to top