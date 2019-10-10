VnExpress International
Hip-hop queen to represent Vietnam at MTV Europe awards

By Mai Trang   October 10, 2019 | 10:10 am GMT+7

Vietnamese hip-hop queen Suboi has been invited to attend the MTV European Music Awards, a prestigious event held this November in Spain.

The MTV Vietnam music channel announced that rapper Suboi would be representative of the country, competing in the "Best Southeast Asia Act" category at MTV EMA 2019. This is the first time there is a nomination from the Vietnamese hip-hop scene.

The Vietnamese rapper's presence in this venue is seen as a fillip that will promote Vietnamese hip-hop music to the larger world.

Rapper Suboi.

The voting round in Southeast Asia (EMA Southeast Asia Act) started at 5 p.m. October 1 and will last until 5.59 a.m. November 3. The winner of the "Best Worldwide Act" title will be announced at the November 3 MTV EMA Awards 2019.

29-year-old Suboi, (real name Hang Lam Trang Anh) was born and raised in Saigon. She developed an passion for hip-hop when she was 14 and started to perform one year later, quickly gaining a reputation in underground hip-hop scene.

MTV Europe Music Awards was instituted in 1994. Since 2010, the award has added the "Best Southeast Asia Act" category voted by the audience.

Vietnam has had three winners in the category: My Tam (2013), Son Tung M-TP (2015) and Dong Nhi (2016). In 2017, Singer Dam Vinh Hung missed the award because local organizers announced the wrong voting times.

