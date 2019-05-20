VnExpress International
Hanoi symphony concert to celebrate German composers

By Ngoc Dinh   May 20, 2019 | 03:29 pm GMT+7

Compositions by famous German composers will be performed by international and Vietnamese artists in Hanoi on May 23.

Polish conductor Wojciech Czepiel and the Hanoi Philharmonic Orchestra will perform in the concert.

Talented soloists, including Vietnamese violinist Chuong Vu and pianist Dao Trong Tuyen, and Canadian viola soloist Juan-Miguel Hernandez, will also perform in the concert.

The first section of the concert will feature the Concerto for Violin and Piano in D minor by German composer pianist Felix Mendelssohn. After the break, the second section will be the performance of Concerto for Violin and Viola in E minor by German composer Max Bruch.

Wojciech Czepiel, famous Polish conductor, composer and violinist, received the "Gloria Artis" medal from the Polish Minister of Culture for his artistic achievements in 2012. He has conducted more than 400 music works with many excellent orchestras in the world, including the National Opera in Warsaw, Baltic Philharmonic and Symphony Orchestra of Kraków Music Academy.

Juan-Miguel Hernandez is a Canadian viola soloist who won first Prize at the International Johannes Brahms Competition (Austria), and top prize at the 9th National Sphinx Competition.

The concert will be held at the Grand Concert Hall in the Vietnam National Academy of Music, 77 Hao Nam Street, Hanoi.

