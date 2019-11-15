Hanoi photo exhibition captures ‘another’ city

The exhibition, open Nov. 7 – Dec. 30 at L’Espace Hanoi, features the works of a Frenchman, Joseph Gobin and Vietnamese photographer Nguyen Phuong.
Gobin’s pictures capture moments in a city that are not normally noticed or experienced - an iced tea stall closed at night underneath a shabby canvas, some pitchers on the wall’s edge, plastic chairs, lighters, ice bucket and plastic grocery bags or portraits of smiling people and pensive guests.
|
Gobin’s photo captures an iced tea stall closed at night underneath a shabby canvas.
Gobin finds Hanoi iced tea symbolic of daily life in a fast growing city that still retains its original features and charms.
The second section of the exhibition is Nguyen Phuong’s collection, that try to pierce the moment in a greater depth, reflecting the photographer’s personal perspective, too. He wants to go beyond the glitter to the cracks behind the façade – in relationship and the city’s physical health.
L’Espace Hanoi is at 24 Trang Tien street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi. Entrance is free and open to the public.