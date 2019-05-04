Hanoi exhibition walks legendary Vietnam War trail

The exhibition is being held to mark the 60th anniversary of the opening of the legendary Ho Chi Minh Trail, aka the Truong Son trail, which connected North Vietnam and South Vietnam. The road was used to transport soldiers and supplies from the north to the southern frontier during the Vietnam War.

Regiment 70 uses elephants to transport goods from the central province of Quang Binh.

For 16 years from 1959 to 1975, soldiers and people used the Truong Son Trail that traveled around 20,000 kilometers through 21 Vietnamese provinces, Cambodia and Laos.

It used 600 kilometers of waterways, 1,400 kilometers of petroleum pipelines, 1,500 kilometers of communication lines. More than two million soldiers used this trail to and from the battlefield, and over a million tons of weapons, ammunition and goods were transported on the trail.

Soldiers from regiment 71 proceed to southern Vietnam on Truong Son trail in August 1962.

Regiment 90 makes a temporary bridge on the trail.

Battalion 102 prepares to depart on the trail.

U.S. aircraft spray Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.

Anti-aircraft force unit fights to protect the Truong Son trail.

On a part of the trail where there was no forest cover, the Engineer Battalion made a leaf truss to camouflage and spread stones to cover the road’s surface, ensuring safety for transportation trucks to run through on March 1971.

A training session for doctors in Laos in March 1972.

The opening ceremony of Reunification Railway held in Thuan Ly station in the central province of Quang Binh in December 1976 after the war was over and country had been reunified.

The exhibition will last from May 3-31 at the Ho Chi Minh Trail Museum, Kilometer 15, Highway 6, Yen Nghia Ward, Ha Dong District.