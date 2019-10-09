Hanoi exhibition showcases work of Vietnamese modern art icon

Phai's works at the exhibition are categorized into three sections: "Phai’s Streets", "Phai’s Cheo" (traditional Vietnamese opera) and "Phai and Friends".

Phai, seen by many as the most important Vietnamese painter of the 20th century, immortalized the nooks and corners Hanoi’s Old Quarter before passing away in 1988.

A painting of Hang Giay Street in Hanoi by Bui Xuan Phai. Photo courtesy of Bui Xuan Phai Facebook page.

This is the first exhibition of Bui Xuan Phai’s works in Vietnam to use the 3D mapping technology and multimedia, including light and sound systems, to create an immersive space.

The visual and auditory exhibition will provide art lovers with an interactive experience and help them have a better understanding of Phai’s work.

Phai significantly influenced the development of contemporary, modern art in Vietnam, according to industry insiders.

The exhibition is being held at the Hanoi Museum, Nam Tu Liem District, Hanoi. Entrance is free and open to the public.