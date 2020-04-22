Hanoi building festooned in Vietnamese colors to support Covid-19 fight

An apartment building in Hanoi is festooned with red national flags on April 19, 2020. Photo courtesy of Prabu Mohan.

The image, shot by Indian lecturer Prabu Mohan last Sunday, was posted on the Facebook community Hanoi Massive, frequented by 136,000 expat and local netizens living in the capital.

Over a hundred Vietnamese flags were hung from the balconies of an apartment building on Tam Trinh Street in Hoang Mai District, garnering thousands of Facebook likes and shares.

"One of the ways to show your support in difficult times," Mohan wrote in the caption.

The photographer said he took the photo when he went out for groceries last week.

"It was quite beautiful to see, though I did not understand the meaning," Mohan said, who has been in Vietnam for nine years.

"One of my Vietnamese friends told me Hanoians hung up flags to support the Covid-19 fight as well as frontline personnel," he added.

Thousands of Vietnamese doctors and medics have been working day and night to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nguyen Van Hoan, a resident living in the apartment building, said they have hung Vietnamese national flags for days as a way to show support and solidarity with the country in the Covid-19 battle.

Vietnam has gone six days straight without recording any new Covid-19 infection, keeping its tally at 268 since Thursday morning. Of these, 223, including the latest discharge, have made full recoveries.