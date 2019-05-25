Grammy winning guitarist to perform for the first time in Vietnam

The concert, Bill Frisell: Summer on Guitar, will feature the American guitarist and his colleagues, bassist Thomas Morgan and drummer Rudy Royston. The concert is one in a chain of music events named Soul Live Project Series: Jazz Through Time.

Frisell said he was excited about the tour concert in Vietnam. He said music has the extraordinary power to connect and bring people together. He feels lucky that many people show interest and are willing to listen to his music, he said.

Bill Frisell, born in 1951, is a prominent American musician and guitarist with a huge discography. In his 40-year career, he has garnered a Grammy award for best Contemporary Jazz Album for his album Unspeakable in 2005, and two Grammy nominations in 2003 and 2009.

He has been recognized as one of the 21 most vital and productive performing artists in America, as received the title Doris Duke Artist in 2012.

The concert will take place at 216 Pasteur, District 3 in Ho Chi Minh City at 8 p.m. on May 26.