VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture

Grammy winning guitarist to perform for the first time in Vietnam

By Ngoc Dinh   May 25, 2019 | 11:00 am GMT+7
Grammy winning guitarist to perform for the first time in Vietnam
Bill Frisell, born in 1951, is a prominent American musician and guitarist. Photo courtesy by Bill Frisell website

Bill Frisell, Grammy winning artist will perform in a concert in Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday.

The concert, Bill Frisell: Summer on Guitar, will feature the American guitarist and his colleagues, bassist Thomas Morgan and drummer Rudy Royston. The concert is one in a chain of music events named Soul Live Project Series: Jazz Through Time.

Frisell said he was excited about the tour concert in Vietnam. He said music has the extraordinary power to connect and bring people together. He feels lucky that many people show interest and are willing to listen to his music, he said.  

Bill Frisell, born in 1951, is a prominent American musician and guitarist with a huge discography. In his 40-year career, he has garnered a Grammy award for best Contemporary Jazz Album for his album Unspeakable in 2005, and two Grammy nominations in 2003 and 2009.

He has been recognized as one of the 21 most vital and productive performing artists in America, as received the title Doris Duke Artist in 2012.

The concert will take place at 216 Pasteur, District 3 in Ho Chi Minh City at 8 p.m. on May 26.

Related News:
Tags: Bill Frisell Bill Frisell: Summer on Guitar Vietnam concert HCMC concert jazz concert
 
Read more
Controversy around The Third Wife's use of child actress in sex scenes deepens

Controversy around The Third Wife's use of child actress in sex scenes deepens

Vietnam to host ASEAN Music Festival 2019

Vietnam to host ASEAN Music Festival 2019

Painting treasures get inadequate protection

Painting treasures get inadequate protection

Film The Tap Box wins Australian awards for cinematography

Film The Tap Box wins Australian awards for cinematography

Hanoi exhibition presents contemporary Korean lacquer artworks

Hanoi exhibition presents contemporary Korean lacquer artworks

Screening of The Third Wife suspended in Vietnam

Screening of The Third Wife suspended in Vietnam

Acclaimed film faces probe amid underage heroine scandal

Acclaimed film faces probe amid underage heroine scandal

 
go to top