VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture

Grammy Award winner DJ Diplo comes to Vietnam

By Hai My    May 6, 2019 | 11:15 am GMT+7
Grammy Award winner DJ Diplo comes to Vietnam
Diplo performs in an event in Pakistan in 2018. Photo by Reuters/Saiyna Bashir

Three times Grammy winner DJ Diplo will put on a show in Hanoi this Saturday.

He will perform at 1900 Le Theatre, one of the few club shows in his itinerary in Asia this year.

Some famous Vietnamese DJs like Dustee, NgoKien, Get Looze, and Kodeine are expected to join him in the show, his first ever in the Vietnamese capital.

Diplo is one of the most successful American DJs and electronic music producers. Since starting his career in 1997, he has got nine Grammy nominations and won thrice.

His notable songs include Where Are U Now, Electricity and Lean On.

Besides his solo career he has also been a member of famous electronic groups such as Major Lazer, Jack U and Silk City. As a music producer he usually works with A-listers such as Madonna, Beyonce, The Weeknd, and Snoop Dogg.

Roadtrip to 1900, where he will perform Saturday, is a series of electronic music events held in Hanoi. Previous editions of the show feature famous DJs Mark Knight, Zomboy, Jauz, Tchami. 

Related News:
Tags: Diplo American DJ American music producer EDM Vietnamese music show
 
Read more
Get ready to make your moves at Saigon outdoor EDM gala

Get ready to make your moves at Saigon outdoor EDM gala

Film The Third Wife set for theatrical release in US

Film The Third Wife set for theatrical release in US

Vietnam filmmakers sense openings, but global presence a distant dream

Vietnam filmmakers sense openings, but global presence a distant dream

Avengers: Endgame sets new box office record in Vietnam

Avengers: Endgame sets new box office record in Vietnam

Hanoi exhibition walks legendary Vietnam War trail

Hanoi exhibition walks legendary Vietnam War trail

HCMC museum takes a national treasure to the cleaners

HCMC museum takes a national treasure to the cleaners

Vietnamese photographer wins third prize in UK photo contest

Vietnamese photographer wins third prize in UK photo contest

 
go to top