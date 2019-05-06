Grammy Award winner DJ Diplo comes to Vietnam

Diplo performs in an event in Pakistan in 2018. Photo by Reuters/Saiyna Bashir

He will perform at 1900 Le Theatre, one of the few club shows in his itinerary in Asia this year.

Some famous Vietnamese DJs like Dustee, NgoKien, Get Looze, and Kodeine are expected to join him in the show, his first ever in the Vietnamese capital.

Diplo is one of the most successful American DJs and electronic music producers. Since starting his career in 1997, he has got nine Grammy nominations and won thrice.

His notable songs include Where Are U Now, Electricity and Lean On.

Besides his solo career he has also been a member of famous electronic groups such as Major Lazer, Jack U and Silk City. As a music producer he usually works with A-listers such as Madonna, Beyonce, The Weeknd, and Snoop Dogg.

Roadtrip to 1900, where he will perform Saturday, is a series of electronic music events held in Hanoi. Previous editions of the show feature famous DJs Mark Knight, Zomboy, Jauz, Tchami.