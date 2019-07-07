VnExpress International
Culture

German trio to perform classical works in Saigon

By That Son   July 7, 2019 | 12:31 pm GMT+7
Boulanger Trio will perform Clara Schumann works at the Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music on July 7, 2019. Photo by Steven Haberland.

Germany’s Boulanger Trio will perform in HCMC on Sunday evening at the start of a summer music program for young learners.

The trio will perform works by German composer Clara Schumann, Russian composer Paul Juon and Czech composer Antonin Dvorak at the Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music.

The concert will be the opening event of the 2019 Saigon Chamber Music Summer Academy, an annual program which seeks to inspire young people to appreciate classical music. The trio is also training young learners from July 6-13.

The group, formed in 2006, comprises pianist Karla Haltenwanger, violinist Birgit Erz and celloist Illona Kindt, and has won a number of awards and performed in Europe’s major music chambers for the last decade. 

This year marks the 200th anniversary of Schumann, considered one of the most distinguished composers and pianists of the Romantic era. 

