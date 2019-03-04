​Furie premiers in the U.S. to wholesome praise

Furie, named Hai Phuong in Vietnamese, had a special premiere for film critics. Photo acquired by VnExpress

Furie, named Hai Phuong in Vietnamese, had a special premiere for film critics before its official debut in the U.S on March 1.

Critic Cary Darling says in the Houston Chronicle that Furie is the most interesting action movie since Indonesian movie The Raid 2: Berendal. He gives the movie a 4 out of 5 rating.

He praises the film’s action scenes, particularly highlighting the talent of cascadeur Kefi Abrikh, part of famous Hollywood films like Lucy and Jason Bourne.

Directed by Le Van Kiet, Furie tells the story of a woman from the Mekong Delta whose daughter has been kidnapped. The fighting fit mother embarks on a journey to find her daughter against all odds and all the bad guys.

The film stars Ngo Thanh Van, also known as Veronica Ngo, an A-list Vietnamese actress, who has also produced the movie.

The critic says he expects a bright future for this Asian action movie with female protagonists, and that the film’s director Le Van Kiet and main protagonist, actress, producer Ngo Thanh Van are set to get noticed in Hollywood.

Darling writes that Furie has surpassed Peppermint, an action movie with a $25 million budget. "The next time Jennifer Garner wants to do an action movie like the flavorless Peppermint, she could take a few lessons from Veronica Ngo, the explosively charismatic star of the head-cracking, bone-breaking Vietnamese martial-arts slam-o-rama 'Furie'," he says.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film review website, Darling is an officially approved "top critic."

Film critic Douglas Davidson says in the Elements of Madness that the film has been given a "personal and intimate" feel director Le Van Kiet, who has also mixed emotional and action scenes very well.

Davidson also rates the film 4 out of 5.

Douglas compares Furie to John Wick (2014), the famous action film starring Keanu Reeves. He praises the director’s ability to keep the film development smooth and make the fighting movements clear.

"The way Kiet films the scenes, you’d almost never know that each of the central characters has a stunt person," Davidson writes.

The film has also received positive comments for costumes, make-up and choice of locations.

Van and Well Go USA Entertainment have signed an agreement for showing the movie in the U.S.

Van is no stranger to Hollywood. She has acted in Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon 2 and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The film was released in Vietnam on February 22.