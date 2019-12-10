Former Guns N' Roses axeman to rock Vietnam

"Bumblefoot will perform all his hits and provide rock fans a crazy experience," said Whammy Bar Session, organizer of the Hanoi event.

The first show is scheduled for Lela Saigon on Tuesday, the second for French Culture Center in Hanoi on Thursday.

Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal caught in the act. Photo by AFP.

Tickets are priced from VND350,000 ($15) to VND1.5 million ($64.7). Details are available on Whammy Bar Session and Lela Saigon’s social media pages.

Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal is an award-winning vocalist, songwriter, producer, and renowned guitarist, with over 25 years of experience playing international festivals and touring.

Thal toured with Guns N' Roses from 2006 until 2014. In 2019, he joined UK prog-rock band Asia as lead guitarist and vocalist.

As an Adjunct Professor at SUNY Purchase College and composer, Bumblefoot’s music is often featured on TV, in films and in video games.