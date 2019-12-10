VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture

Former Guns N' Roses axeman to rock Vietnam

By Long Nguyen   December 10, 2019 | 08:31 am GMT+7

American guitarist 'Bumblefoot' amped for cities Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh this week.

"Bumblefoot will perform all his hits and provide rock fans a crazy experience," said Whammy Bar Session, organizer of the Hanoi event.

The first show is scheduled for Lela Saigon on Tuesday, the second for French Culture Center in Hanoi on Thursday.

Ron Bumblefoot Thal in one of his performance. Photo by AFP.

Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal caught in the act. Photo by AFP.

Tickets are priced from VND350,000 ($15) to VND1.5 million ($64.7). Details are available on Whammy Bar Session and Lela Saigon’s social media pages.

Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal is an award-winning vocalist, songwriter, producer, and renowned guitarist, with over 25 years of experience playing international festivals and touring.

Thal toured with Guns N' Roses from 2006 until 2014. In 2019, he joined UK prog-rock band Asia as lead guitarist and vocalist. 

As an Adjunct Professor at SUNY Purchase College and composer, Bumblefoot’s music is often featured on TV, in films and in video games. 

Related News:
Tags: Guns N' Roses member perform Vietnam guitarist Bumblefoot
 
Read more
Vietnam’s Mother Goddess to entertain Miss World contest

Vietnam’s Mother Goddess to entertain Miss World contest

'Joker' most popular movie among Vietnamese netizens, says Google

'Joker' most popular movie among Vietnamese netizens, says Google

Grammy winner to bring Saigon music fest to climax

Grammy winner to bring Saigon music fest to climax

Vietnamese photographers dazzle at AGORA awards

Vietnamese photographers dazzle at AGORA awards

76-year-old nude artist finds endless inspiration from muses

76-year-old nude artist finds endless inspiration from muses

K-ICM and Jack duo dominate YouTube MV rankings in Vietnam

K-ICM and Jack duo dominate YouTube MV rankings in Vietnam

Rapper Den Vau most streamed artist in Vietnam: Spotify

Rapper Den Vau most streamed artist in Vietnam: Spotify

Hoang Thuy Linh scoops Best Asian Artist Vietnam title at MAMA 2019

Hoang Thuy Linh scoops Best Asian Artist Vietnam title at MAMA 2019

 
go to top