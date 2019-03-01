Flying high on love, Vietnamese acrobats win silver

Their feat, called "Moments of Love," won Phuoc and Hoa one of four silver medals at the 8th Golden Elephant International Circus Festival (Festival del Circ) recently held in Girona, Spain.

Vietnamese duo performs the 8th Festival del Circ, Spain. Photo courtesy of Festival del Circ.

"This is the third time that the Golden Elephant had artists from the circus company of the second most important city in Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City," festival spokesperson Paula Pairó, told VnExpress International.

"The harmonic coordination of movements, the elegance of lines and the precision of the gesture accompanied with exercises require extraordinary strength," Pairó wrote in an email, relaying judges’ comments.

It was "a perfect harmony between the two members," the judges said.

A prestigious international event that draws the participation of leading troupes from around the world, every year, the Golden Elephant International Circus Festival attracted about 30 thousand spectators.

The Vietnamese duo told VnExpress International that their training and preparation started in 2016, but prior to their performance in Spain, the duo rehearsed relentlessly for five months.

"This is our first international award for this act, as well as our debut at an international circus festival," Phuoc said.

Hoa said it was an "honor and happiness" to get the award.

"It helps us continue to have faith in our profession," she said.

Phuoc also said that he saw this achievement as a confidence boost for the future.

The event is among the top five international circus festivals and one of the biggest spectacles in Europe.

This year's festival saw more than 30 acts by nearly 100 performers.