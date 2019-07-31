Five most popular music videos of Vietnamese pop prince on YouTube

The 25-year-old pop singer-songwriter already has a slew of hits under his belt as well as many accolades, including an MTV Europe Music Award and an inclusion in the 2018 Forbes 30 Under 30 list in Vietnam.

Tung’s music videos attract millions of views because of their high-quality visuals, artistry and diverse range of concepts. His latest music video with Snoop Dogg recently hit the 100 million mark on YouTube, his fifth to do so.

To get a closer look at Tung’s rise to stardom we delve into his record to present his five most watched YouTube music videos, view counts as of July 30, 2019.

5. Chay Ngay Di (Run Now)

Views: 116.4 million

Release date: May 12, 2018

It took Chay Ngay Di 18 minutes to reach one million views. After 24 hours Chay Ngay Di attracted an impressive 22 million views, becoming Asia’s most viewed music video in a day on YouTube at the time, dethroning the previous record set by famous K-pop boy band BTS, whose DNA achieved 20.9 million views.

Chay Ngay Di is a dark, haunting and mysterious music video starring Thai actress Davika Hoorne. The video tells a story about a man facing the woman who cheated on him, telling her to get away before things get worse. It is a hip-hop/trap influenced R&B song composed by Tung himself.

4. Hay Trao Cho Anh (Give It To Me) with Snoop Dogg

Views: 121.9 million

Release date: July 1, 2019

The music video Hay Trao Cho Anh, featuring rapper Snoop Dogg and starring American singer Madison Beer, reached one million views within just eight minutes and two million in 14 minutes, becoming the fastest Vietnamese music video to reach these thresholds. It was also the fastest Vietnamese music video in history to hit one million likes (in two hours and 49 minutes).

After 15 days and 19 hours, Hay Trao Cho Anh crossed the 100 million mark and become the fastest Vietnamese MV to do so. That was even faster than some international artists like Taylor Swift, Cardi B, and Ed Sheeran have managed.

The song blends several popular genres like the trendy Latin dance music reggaeton, tropical house and hip-hop to get fans on their feet. In the video, Son Tung plays a rich man living a luxurious life in a mansion with pretty girls surrounding him, but lacks happiness. He meets his love interest (played by Madison Beer) at a party one day and falls for her at first sight. The MV was shot in Los Angeles.

3. Chung Ta Khong Thuoc Ve Nhau (We Don’t Belong Together)

Views: 156.8 million

Release date: August 2, 2016

The catchy, tropical house-oriented pop song took 2016 by storm. Although the song raised questions about the similarity with Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez’s global hit We Don’t Talk Anymore, it became even more popular because of this controversy. After six months the video hit 100 million views.

In the video, Tung plays a scientist with a dream of creating the perfect woman for himself. But again and again the women he creates leave him within a short time.

2. Lac Troi (Drifting)

Views: 205 million

Release date: December 31, 2016

The song is a departure from his usual musical style. Although is has no catchy chorus or attractive melody like his previous hits, it was well received by both fans and critics. Lac Troi was praised for incorporating future bass with traditional Vietnamese instruments like flute and dan tranh. The lyrics were about feelings drifting into nothingness.

Creating a completely different image from his previous works, Tung transformed into a protagonist with long hair dyed the color of smoke. The video has very colorful scenes and was thoroughly made with stunning visual effects and bold colors.

Shot in the central province of Lam Dong, it combines ancient and modern styles. The highlight of this music video is the singer wearing antique clothes along with modern sneakers. Lac Troi raked up five million views on the first day and joined the 100 million views club in two months.

1. Noi Nay Co Anh (Here I Am)

Views: 215.2 million

Release date: February 14, 2017

The sweet and romantic pop and R&B song was released on Valentine’s Day in 2017 as Tung’s "thank you" gift to fans. The romantic video was shot in South Korea and uses a warm color palette to set the mood. It tells the story of a couple that go through the various emotional levels in a relationship. At the end of the video, a big blue balloon emerges with the word ‘sky’ on it, which is also the name of Tung’s fan base, delivering the "thank you" message to his fans.

Within 24 hours the video got nine million views, and on February 1, 2019, reached 200 million views, becoming Tung’s first video to cross the mark.