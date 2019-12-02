VnExpress International
First Vietnamese actor to get ‘Asian Stars: Up Next’ award

By Long Nguyen   December 2, 2019 | 09:59 am GMT+7

Lien Binh Phat is the first Vietnamese actor selected to receive the ‘Asian Stars: Up Next’ award, highlighting growing recognition of national talent.

The 29-year-old Vietnamese actor will be presented with the award at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM) on December 10.

"A native of Kien Giang province, the actor is an emerging star and TV host in Vietnam and the first Vietnamese actor to win the Gemstone Award in the best newcomer category at the Tokyo International Film Festival," says American entertainment media company Variety, organizer of the awards, introducing Phat on its website.

A still cut from Song Lang. Photo by the All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival (aGLIFF).

A still from "Song Lang". Photo by the All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival (aGLIFF).

With no prior acting experience, Phat played the role of a debt collector in "Song Lang," a drama that pays tribute to "cai luong", the traditional Vietnamese musical art. 

This year's "Asian Stars: Up Next" awards will also be given to 7 other Asian artists: Japanese actor Ryota Katayose; Thai actresses Praewa Suthamphong and Jennis Oprasert; South Korean actress Lim Yoon A; Indonesian actress Asmara Abigail; Filipino actress Bea Alonzo; and Indian actress Bhumi Pednekar.

Organized by the IFFAM and Variety, the awards recognize and promote Asian’s next-generation stars who are believed "to have the skills to become something much bigger in the entertainment industry."

