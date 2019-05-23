VnExpress International
Culture

Film The Tap Box wins Australian awards for cinematography

By Ngoc Dinh   May 23, 2019 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
A scene in the film The Tap Box (Song Lang).

The film, Song Lang in Vietnamese, has won the Gold Tripod and Milli awards from the Australian Cinematographers Society (ACS).

The film’s cinematographer Bob Nguyen received the Golden Tripod for best cinematographer in the Features – Cinema category, and the Milli Award - Cinematographer of the year, at the 48th annual National ACS Awards for Cinematography held recently.

With the latest prizes, the film has received a total number of 20 awards to date.

The Tap Box (2018) centers around the relationship of a cai luong artist (Vietnamese reformed theater art performer) and a debt collector in the 1980s in Ho Chi Minh City. Directed by Leon Le, the film tells a romantic story while depicting a prime time of the Vietnamese theater art. It earned critical acclaim within the country as well as at international film festivals.

The film has been screened in various international film festivals including the Tokyo International Film Festival where the film’s main actor, Lien Binh Phat, won the Tokyo Gemstone award for new actors.

It won the Samir Farid Prize and Best Director award at Sharm El-Sheikh Asian Film Festival (SAFF), Egypt in March and a Special Jury Awards for Director Leon Le at on May 10.

Bob Nguyen, a cinematographer based in Melbourne, Australia and Los Angeles, the U.S., has worked on over 30 narrative projects.

The Australian Cinematographers Society was founded in Sydney in 1958. Its annual national awards function is held to bring together and award the finest camera work from all the states in Australia in a year.

A scene from The Tap Box

The trailer of the film. 

Tags: Australian Cinematographers Society Gold Tripod Song Lang The Tap Box Vietnamese film
 
