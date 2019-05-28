VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture

Film fest to screen European, Vietnamese documentaries in Hanoi, Saigon

By Sen    May 28, 2019 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Film fest to screen European, Vietnamese documentaries in Hanoi, Saigon
A scene from Belgium award-winning "So Help Me God" which will be featured at the upcoming European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival in Vietnam. Photo courtesy of the festival organizers

Award-winning documentaries from 11 countries will be screened for free at the tenth European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival.

The festival, to be held in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City from May 31 to June 9, will feature biopics on German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British painter David Hockney, as well as documentaries on environmental and social issues like coastal erosion, natural disorder, and postpatrum depression.

Documentaries on contemporary art in Vietnam and ten European countries including Austria, Belgium, France, Denmark, Germany, Israel, and Spain will also be screened, media reports said. 

Many films that will be screened this year have won important awards and nominations. "So Help Me God" ("Ni juge, Ni Soumise"), which follows an eccentric Belgian judge and her behind the scenes journey of real-life criminal investigations, won the prestigious César award as well as Belgium’s Magritte du Cinéma award this year. 

Among the Vietnamese films to be screened is "Remember: You’re alive" ("Hay nho: Ban dang song"), which chronicles the story of a rural girl facing cancer. It won Vietnam’s Golden Kites Award in 2018.

All movies are screened free of charge. All Vietnamese films will carry English subtitles, but not all foreign ones will do so, organizers have said. 

The screenings will take place at the Studio for Documentary & Scientific Film in Hanoi and Hoa Sen University in Ho Chi Minh City.

The festival is an annual event organized by European Union National Institute for Culture (EUNIC) and the DSF.

Related News:
Tags: tenth European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival 10th European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival Hanoi Ho Chi Minh City film festival
 
Read more
The Third Wife fined for releasing ‘unapproved’ version in Vietnam cinemas

The Third Wife fined for releasing ‘unapproved’ version in Vietnam cinemas

Grammy winning guitarist to perform for the first time in Vietnam

Grammy winning guitarist to perform for the first time in Vietnam

Vietnamese short film wins Cannes award

Vietnamese short film wins Cannes award

Controversy around The Third Wife's use of child actress in sex scenes deepens

Controversy around The Third Wife's use of child actress in sex scenes deepens

Vietnam to host ASEAN Music Festival 2019

Vietnam to host ASEAN Music Festival 2019

Painting treasures get inadequate protection

Painting treasures get inadequate protection

Film The Tap Box wins Australian awards for cinematography

Film The Tap Box wins Australian awards for cinematography

 
go to top