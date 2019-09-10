Exhibition to evoke memories of Hanoi street vendors

A collection of drawings, sketches, and watercolor paintings will be on display at the exhibition at the French Cultural Center (L’Espace).

They were created by 15 students of the Indochina College of Fine Arts (now Vietnam University of Fine Arts) and their teacher, Ferdinand de Fénis, between 1925 and 1929.

A photo in the collection.

Photos taken in the 1920s that are now part of the collection of EFEO (École Française d'Extrême-Orient) will also be displayed with interactive installation works. These works will be about street vendors in suburban areas supplying food and agriculture products in the past.

According to L’Espace, the daily life of Hanoians will be revealed through a combination of lightboxes, projections and installations, with a mixture of photos and sounds creating nostalgia.

Entry to the exhibition is free. For more information, click here.