Dragon boat shot captures world's best sports photo prize

The dragon-shaped boat heads for the finish line during a traditional spring festival in Son Tinh District, central Quang Ngai Province. Commenting on the photo, which helping him win Agora's #Sport2020 award, Tuan Nguyen said it was challenging to take due to the strong sea winds affecting the drone. Agora gathers sports photos of all kinds, taken by photographers from 193 countries. Of the top 50 images, five were taken in Vietnam. Photo by Agora/tuan1368.