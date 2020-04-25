VnExpress International
Culture

Dragon boat shot captures world's best sports photo prize

By Long Nguyen   April 25, 2020 | 09:30 am GMT+7

The image of a dragon-shaped boat competing in a traditional race in central Quang Ngai Province has scooped an international sports photo award.

The dragon-shaped boat heads for the finish line during a traditional spring festival in Son Tinh District, central Quang Ngai Province. Commenting on the photo, which helping him win Agora's #Sport2020 award, Tuan Nguyen said it was challenging to take due to the strong sea winds affecting the drone. Agora gathers sports photos of all kinds, taken by photographers from 193 countries. Of the top 50 images, five were taken in Vietnam. Photo by Agora/tuan1368.
"This group of Hanoi women never misses their weekly exercise. One requisite to join is to wear a T-shirt with the national Vietnamese flag." Photo by Agora/ducnaga. 
A photo of children playing football at a local stadium in coastal Ninh Thuan Province also made the list. Photo by Agora/phamhuytrung.
Two players in northern Vietnam compete around an old bamboo stick, with the first one pushed out of the circle being the loser. Photo by Agora/hong.nguyen2171984.
Truong Tien Bridge in the ancient town of Hue is filled with cyclists. Photo by Agora/thanhtoanphotographer.
