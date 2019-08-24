VnExpress International
Coracle Music Festival returns to southern beach

By Hoang Nguyen   August 24, 2019 | 10:28 am GMT+7
A band performs in Coracle Music Festival in 2018. Photo courtesy of Coracle Music Festival.

The second edition of Coracle Music Festival will be held November 29-30 in the southern beach town of Ho Tram, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

Indie rock singer William McCarthy from the U.S., South African R&B artists Nonku Phiri and HCMC-based pop-punk band 7Uppercuts are some of the artists who will take the main stage this year.

The second stage will feature Fleetmac Wood, a dance crew that exclusively perform Fleetwood Mac remixes, local DJ Jase Nguyen and U.S. DJ collective West Loop Chicago, who will be the final act of the festival.

Saigon’s top craft brewers will serve ice-cold beer on tap, and pop-up food stations will serve a wide variety of dishes as indie and hip-hop acts are performed on two stages from 5 p.m. till early next morning. Organizers will provide festival goers with free drinking water to avoid the beach getting littered with plastic bottles.

The performances will take place on Ho Tram beach, a two-hour drive from Ho Chi Minh City, so festival goers can not only listen to good music, but also enjoy stunning sunrises and sunsets. They can also have fun paddling, flying kites and riding jet-skis.

Ticket prices for the festival range from VND1.5-25 million ($66-1,096). For more information on tickets, visit here.

