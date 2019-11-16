VnExpress International
Culture

Comedy flick to premiere in Japan

By Long Nguyen   November 16, 2019 | 08:28 am GMT+7

Vietnamese movie "Hon Papa, Da Con Gai" (Daddy Issues) will be released in cinemas across Tokyo and Osaka on November 17.

Japanese director Ken Ochiai said it is the right time to tell the Japanese story about a family of three in Vietnam since the family size in the country has been changing in the last few years, and Vietnamese have begun to have a number of things in common with Japanese.

The movie tells the story of a childish man and his headstrong daughter who find their relationship deteriorating after the mother passes away.

When the spirit of the late mother realizes this, it casts a spell that interchanges their bodies for one week. The father struggles to balance studies with ballet practice, and the daughter understands life is not so easy for her father.

A still cut from the movie. Photo by Osaka Asian Film Festival.

A still from the movie. Photo by Osaka Asian Film Festival.

The novel was dramatized in Japan in 2007 and made into the South Korean movie "Daddy You, Daughter Me" in 2017.

"Hon Papa, Da Con Gai" was chosen to be the closing film of the Osaka Asian Film Festival in March this year, and was well liked by Japanese moviegoers.

In Vietnam, where it was released last December, it collected more than VND40 billion ($1.7 million) within just a week.

Trailer Hồn papa da con gái
 
 

The trailer of "Hon Papa, Da Con Gai".

