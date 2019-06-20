VnExpress International
Colombian songwriter, singer to regale Vietnam

By Di Ca   June 20, 2019 | 04:37 pm GMT+7
Concha Bernal will perform in a concert held on July 2 in Hanoi. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

Colombian artist Concha Bernal will perform in Hanoi next month to mark 40th anniversary of bilateral ties.

Concha Bernal, a singer songwriter from Colombia, will perform in a concert held early next month to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Vietnam - Colombia diplomatic relationship.

Alongside Bernal, three other artists, Andres Camilo Cupaban, Yey fry and Ramón Paez will join the concert, playing different instruments including their traditional bagpipes, drums and guitars.

The bagpipe is made from cactus and resembles a straight flute. Its sound is an essential part of many festivals in the Caribbean area in Colombia.

Another traditional instrument of the area is the Tambora drum, which carries native and African cultural influences.

Besides Vietnam, Concha Bernal and her group will tour some other Asian countries including Singapore, Philippines, South Korea, China and Indonesia this year.

The concert will be held in at Tuoi Tre Theater at 11 Ngo Thi Nham in Hanoi on July 2.

Concha Bernal hát 'Navidad Llegó'
 
 

Concha Bernal sang the song Navidad Llegó with her partners.

