Christmas spirit pervades Saigon alleys

In the alley which belongs to the Chi Hoa church in Tan Binh, there are only nine Christian households, but they put up three sizeable and elaborate Bethlehem caves and outdoor decorations.

Cao Hoang Tuan, 43 (right) said every year they have different ideas for the decoration.

"At the beginning of the month, we came up with several ideas and plunged right into it. Each family contributes whatever they can. We spent VND25 million ($1,079) on the lighting, stars, and other decorative items," Tuan said. " We all are busy with our lives, but once we get an idea of what we want, everyone gets together and we get things done in a weekend."