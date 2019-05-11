VnExpress International
Bi Rain heads line-up of South Korean stars for Vietnam concert

By Ngoc Dinh   May 11, 2019 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Bi Rain rehearses for a performance in Vietnam in 2016. Photo by VnExpress/Chi Linh

South Korean singer Bi Rain will perform in Hanoi this June, along with several other K-pop bands.

The artistes will participate in a music show titled We*friend Concert In Vietnam, held June 1 to celebrate cultural connections between Vietnam and South Korea.

Bi Rain has performed in Vietnam several times, including music events and a beauty contest. He is also among the first South Korean artists to hold a live show in Ho Chi Minh City.

The line-up for the upcoming show also includes K-pop girl group Mamamoo who’ve become popular in South Korea with hit songs like You’re The BestStarry Night. South Korean group Hot Place, boyband Pentagon, N.Flying and SF9 are also set to perform in the concert.

The event will also feature top Vietnamese pop singers like Noo Phuoc Thinh and Toc Tien.

Bi Rain is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actor who has contributed to popularizing South Korean culture. Rain has released seven albums with hit songs like It's Raining, Rainism, How To Avoid The Sun. He was named in TIME magazine’s list of 100 most influential people in the world in 2006 and 2011.

The concert will take place at the My Dinh National Stadium, with an expected audience of 30,000 people.  

