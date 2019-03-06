VnExpress International
Austrian disco band to perform 'Vietnamese Girl' in Hanoi

By Y Ly    March 6, 2019 | 03:27 pm GMT+7
Joy band is established in 1984 with three members: Freddy Jaklisch, Manfred Temmel and Andy Schweitzer. Photo acquired by VnExpress

Austrian band Joy will sing Vietnamese Girl, a version of their eighties hit Japanese girl, at a live concert in Hanoi.

The disco band announced that Vietnamese Girl will be a new version that they will play during their concert in Hanoi on March 8, which coincides with the International Women’s Day.

The new version is an idea that band and concert production director Nguyen Thuy Duong came up with.

"We believe it will be a special experience for us to sing Vietnamese Girl live in Vietnam," a band representative said.

Band members also expressed their admiration for the ao dai, the traditional dress of Vietnam, usually worn by Vietnamese women.

"Maybe in the future, we may have a new song about Vietnamese women wearing the ao dai," the band said.

The original song, Japanese Girl, became famous for its youthful, catchy melody and simple, warm-hearted lyrics. In 1987, Joy performed a Korean Girl version in Seoul, South Korea in 1987, wowing 12,000 fans who cheered and danced along.

Joy will perform the latest version of the song with a team of German back-up dancers wearing the Vietnamese ao dai. The performance will be part of the Boney M & Joy Live in Concert at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi.

Freddy Jaklisch, Manfred Temmel and Andy Schweitzer established the Joy band in 1984. They became famous for songs like Touch by Touch, Hello, Valerie, Japanese Girl.

