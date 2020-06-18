An artist enables the disabled to create copper wire art

|
Over the past three years, Phuong (second right), at her free vocational training school in HCMC’s Go Vap District, has trained about 50 people and is training about 10 now . Each trainee gets paid between VND5-9 million ($214-386) per month.
Artists sketch out the design on a piece of paper and twist the wire to make the framework and fill it in with more twisted wires.
Le Huu Tai, 35, bends and twists copper wires to make a picture frame. "This is just a frame for one of the details. A complete picture requires a lot of frames like this. Copper wire must be hard and thick to make a solid frame," he said.
Duong Thi My Huyen of central Quang Ngai Province, suffers from muscle atrophy. Huyen studied pharmacology but could not find a job related to her degree. After more than a year of joining Phuong's class, she now knows how to make simple pictures and pieces of jewelry. "The most difficult thing is you have to unwind the completed part when you make a mistake. But I find this job suitable for me and will try to learn and improve my skills," said the 25-year-old girl woman.
Phuong uses sign languages to communicate with some of her students. She said there were many talented students. However, even if they are quick learners, some find it difficult to perfect this art form since it requires lots of patience and training, she added.
26-year-old Dao Thi Thanh Thi (right), said: "I enjoy learning this skill. I am deaf. I used to be a hairdresser. But I was scolded often by my employer since I struggled to understand the needs of customers due to my hearing impairment."
Thi and other students are divided into groups to perform different tasks. She has been assigned to wind copper wire into the frame in accordance with different colors in the sketch.
An art work worth VND150 million (around $6,400) features Empress Nam Phuong, the first wife of King Bao Dai, Vietnam’s last emperor, who reigned from 1926 to 1945.
A copper wire artwork depicting the popular Dong Ho folk painting theme of a mother pig with five piglets. The work was made by the students, Phuong said.
Phuong said that the two most expensive works created at her center, worth VND300 million (around $12,860) each, are the "Reclining Buddha" and "Elephant for World Peace."