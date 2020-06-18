An artist enables the disabled to create copper wire art

Artists sketch out the design on a piece of paper and twist the wire to make the framework and fill it in with more twisted wires.

At the end of May, the class completed artworks on the topic of Covid-19. Tran Van Tu, 27, one of the first students who is currently in charge of managing the classroom, can be seen combining two artworks together.

Suffering from mobility impairments that makes it difficult for him to move around, he said he was grateful to find a job where he can sit down to work. "Earlier, I worked at a food company and had to move around a lot, which was very challenging. I came across this class online and asked to enroll. Phuong was kind and taught me wholeheartedly. I plan to keep on following this and to perfect this profession," the Nghe An native said.