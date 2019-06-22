Action blockbuster a money Marvel at Vietnam box office

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, is shown in a scene in a trailer for "Avengers: Endgame."

The film had set a record as the highest revenue earner in Vietnam at VND232 billion ($10 million) in just a week after its release.

The last showings of the film are happening this week, nearly two months after it opened on April 26.

The Marvel blockbuster was a top choice for Vietnamese moviegoers during the Reunification Day (April 30) and Labor Day (May 1) holidays, occupying 75 percent of screening slots in major cinemas complexes including CGV, Lotte and Galaxy.

Endgame has surpassed "Hai Phuong" (Furie) which set the highest-grossing domestic record of VND200 billion ($8.6 million). It also outsold its predecessor, "Avengers: Infinity War," which grossed VND188 billion ($8.1 million) in Vietnam.

"Avengers: Endgame," directed by American duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, is the fourth sequel of the "Avengers" franchise. The film is the 22nd movie produced by Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

It features a group of superheroes trying to reverse the wiping out of half the universe’s population by Thanos, played by Josh Brolin. The film has a glittering star cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson.

The film is considered to be the culmination of a 11 year MCU project, and was anticipated to become one of the biggest movies of the year. It has become the highest-grossing film of 2019.