13 Vietnamese movies coming to Netflix this summer

It began showing the action comedy "Kungfu Pho" (Kung Fu Pho) on May 8. The movie centers around two students of Grandmaster Van Cu, the greatest kung fu chef in all lands, who battle it out to win the hand of Van Cu's daughter and his legendary recipe.

The other 12 movies are "12 Chom Sao Ve Duong Cho Yeu Chay" (Five Steps of Love), "Gai Gia Lam Chieu" (The Last Egg), "Dong Mau Anh Hung" (The Rebel), "14 Ngay Phep" (14 Days), "Fan Cuong" (Fanatic), "Nham Mat Thay Mua He" (Summer In Closed Eyes), "Cho Em Gan Anh Them Chut Nua" (Diary of Fireflies), "Cuoi Ngay Keo Lo" (Love Puzzle), "Quy Co Thua Ke" (The Heiress), "Ngu Voi Hon Ma" (Exorcism: The Haunted Child), "Bay Rong" (Clash), "Sai Gon Yo!" (Saigon Electric).

"12 Chom Sao Ve Duong Cho Yeu Chay" is a romantic dramedy about how a man and a woman with opposing zodiac signs fall in love.

Rom-com "Gai Gia Lam Chieu" tells the story of a successful woman who always says no to marriage but finds out she will soon have ovarian failure. She then starts hunting for a man before she loses her last egg.

"Dong Mau Anh Hung" features martial arts and is about a French secret agent in Vietnam in 1922. He falls in love with the daughter of rebel Vo Thanh Thuy and tries to help her escape from her father.

"14 Ngay Phep" is a romantic flick about an overseas Vietnamese who has a two-week vacation in Vietnam, which has undergone remarkable economic change.

"Fan Cuong" is about a guy who is trying to revive the rock music industry in Vietnam.

"Nham Mat Thay Mua He" tells the story of a Vietnamese girl looking for her father in Japan. During her search, she accidentally meets a warm-hearted man name Akira, but, unfortunately, she does not know he is hiding some secrets.

"Cho Em Gan Anh Them Chut Nua" is a melodrama about a young man and woman who come together because they are fascinated by their differences. But their sweet love does not last long after the boy discovers she has a rare disease.

Comedy "Cuoi Ngay Keo Lo" is about a fashion magazine editor who is on the verge of losing her job if the next project is not a hit.

"Quy Co Thua Ke" is another rom-com about a crazy rich girl who needs to complete a three-month challenge to inherit her grandmother’s fortune.

Horror movie "Ngu Voi Hon Ma" is about some mysterious and frightening incidents that occur around a young drama teacher. "Bay Rong" is about two mercenaries who have the same goal but for different reasons.

"Sai Gon Yo!" tells the story of a ribbon dancer from the countryside who comes to Saigon and joins a dance crew.

Netflix launched its Vietnamese language website in October 2019. It has 183 million subscribers in over 190 countries.