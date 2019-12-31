10 movies that ruled Vietnamese box office in 2019

'Avengers: Endgame', the superhero film by Marvel Studios that became a global cultural phenomenon, took the top spot with ticket sales of VND285 billion ($12.3 million). The movie also dominated the box office in other countries and went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time, including in Vietnam.

Marvel Studios also got two more films on the list, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' and 'Captain Marvel'. The other foreign movies on the list were the Fast & Furious spin-off 'Hobbs & Shaw' and the animated movie 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World'.

Vietnamese cinema had a successful 2019 with three movies getting into the top five. The rom-com "Cua Lai Vo Bau" (Win Back My Pregnant Wife) was the highest-grossing Vietnamese film of all time at VND193 billion ($8.3 million), while the martial arts movie "Hai Phuong" (Furie) collected VND160 billion ($6.9 million). "Lat Mat: Nha Co Khach" (Face Off 4: The Walking Guests), the fourth installment in the horror-comedy franchise "Face Off", was also in the top five.

The historical comedy "Trang Quynh" (Dr Quynh) was in the top 10 along with romantic drama "Mat Biec" (Dreamy Eyes), which released in December and reached the VND100 billion mark within just nine days. It is still in theaters.

Out of the top 10 grossing Vietnamese movies, comedies accounted for six, with 'Win My Baby Back' on the top spot. But the list is well-rounded with the other genres being martial arts film Furie, drama in the form of 'Dreamy Eyes' and "Chi Chi Em Em" (Sister Sister) and horror with "That Son Tam Linh" (Kuman Thoong).

According to CGV, the biggest cinema chain in Vietnam, box office revenues this year were over VND4.1 trillion ($176 million), 26 percent up from 2018. Vietnamese films contributed 29 percent of this, up five percentage points.