AIH strengthens John Hopkins collaboration to improve healthcare standards

The hospital (AIH) has solidified a collaboration with Johns Hopkins Medicine International (JHI), the U.S.’s leading medical system, towards improving healthcare service standards in Vietnam.

American International Hospital (AIH) in District 2, HCMC, comprehensively applies JCI standards and American standards.

AIH will receive consultancy and knowledge sharing from the renowned medical institution for clinical training and operations.

The partnership will help AIH to continue making advances in its medical services. It will help improve the effectiveness of treatment and medical services, as well as attract patients to use domestic healthcare services, not to mention reducing costs in cases of patient referral.

OR1 operating room at American International Hospital AIH with Telemedicine - one of the most modern systems in Asia.

John Hopkins will support and advise AIH on patient safety, clinical care, clinical operation, infection control and international patient referrals.

With consultancy from JHI, AIH's centers of excellence will improve its ability to provide comprehensive support in diagnosis and treatment.

The Hernia Center, the first one in Viet Nam built in collaboration with JHI, is expected to be opened in August, setting the path for similar centers of excellence in obstetrics, pediatrics and other areas. The center will help patients with pain control and faster recovery after surgery via a team of caregivers from general surgery, anesthesiology, rehabilitation and nutrition.

The American International Hospital is the second medical unit in Southeast Asia that Johns Hopkins Medicine International collaborates with and supports.

The hospital plans to achieve Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation in August 2020. The standard is the leading international standard system applied for non-U.S. hospitals focusing on patient safety and healthcare quality.

"We aim at achieving JCI recognition from the very first days of operation. That’s why we are constantly striving for perfection and standardization of all our procedures to maximize patient safety during the diagnosis and treatment process, bringing patients the best level of care," said AIH's representative.

Johns Hopkins Medicine International, headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is an integrated global health enterprise and one of the leading academic health care institutions in the U.S. Opened in 1889, The Johns Hopkins Hospital has been consistently ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report throughout the survey’s 29-year history.

AIH's address: Entrance from 199 Nguyen Hoang Street, An Phu Ward, District 2, HCMC. More information is available at www.aih.com.vn or dial (028) 3910 9999.