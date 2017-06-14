Zara looking to zip up fashion market with new store in Hanoi

High street retailer Zara has announced plans to open its first store in Hanoi in October, VnEconomy reported.

The world's leading clothing and accessories retailer has selected the Vincom complex on Ba Trieu Street for the location of its first store in Vietnam's capital.

Zara opened its first store in Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City’s Vincom Dong Khoi commercial center back in September 2016.

The source also said Zara has spent months preparing for the launch of its Hanoi store.

Established in Spain in 1975, Zara now has 2,213 stores strategically located in leading cities across 93 countries. The brand is popular thanks to its diversified products and reasonable prices.

Zara is following in the footsteps of Sweden's H&M, which has also confirmed the opening of its first store in Ho Chi Minh City’s Vincom Dong Khoi center.