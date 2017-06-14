VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Zara looking to zip up fashion market with new store in Hanoi

By VnExpress   June 14, 2017 | 04:03 pm GMT+7

Fashion lovers will have yet another reason to go shopping with the brand's first store opening in the Vietnamese capital.

High street retailer Zara has announced plans to open its first store in Hanoi in October, VnEconomy reported.

The world's leading clothing and accessories retailer has selected the Vincom complex on Ba Trieu Street for the location of its first store in Vietnam's capital.

Zara opened its first store in Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City’s Vincom Dong Khoi commercial center back in September 2016.

The source also said Zara has spent months preparing for the launch of its Hanoi store.

Established in Spain in 1975, Zara now has 2,213 stores strategically located in leading cities across 93 countries. The brand is popular thanks to its diversified products and reasonable prices.

Zara is following in the footsteps of Sweden's H&M, which has also confirmed the opening of its first store in Ho Chi Minh City’s Vincom Dong Khoi center.

Related News:
Tags: Zara Vincom Dong Khoi H&M
 
Read more
Embattled Uber CEO Kalanick to take leave of absence

Embattled Uber CEO Kalanick to take leave of absence

Yahoo signs off, completes sale to Verizon

Yahoo signs off, completes sale to Verizon

Vietnam Airlines targets nearly $4 bln in revenue for 2017

Vietnam Airlines targets nearly $4 bln in revenue for 2017

Postal firm delivers latest edition to Vietnam's e-commerce marketplace

Postal firm delivers latest edition to Vietnam's e-commerce marketplace

Is coal too relaxed as renewables gear up for Asia fight?

Is coal too relaxed as renewables gear up for Asia fight?

Vietnam's exporters hunt for robusta coffee as supplies dwindle

Vietnam's exporters hunt for robusta coffee as supplies dwindle

South Korean investment hits $50 bln in Vietnam

South Korean investment hits $50 bln in Vietnam

Vietnamese steel faces anti-dumping investigation in Australia

Vietnamese steel faces anti-dumping investigation in Australia

 
go to top