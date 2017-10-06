VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

World must 'seize the opportunity' of global recovery: IMF's Lagarde

By AFP   October 6, 2017 | 08:13 am GMT+7

'The long-awaited global recovery is taking root.'

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said Thursday a worldwide economic recovery is taking hold, opening a window for countries to enact reforms aimed at attaining broader, lasting prosperity.

"The long-awaited global recovery is taking root," she said in an address Thursday evening at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government.

Countries around the globe are seeing renewed or sustained economic expansion, coinciding with greater stability in banks and market confidence, she said, according to prepared remarks.

"Can the world seize the opportunity of the upswing to secure the recovery and create a more inclusive economy that works for all?" she asked.

Her remarks come the week before the IMF and World Bank are due to begin annual meetings with 189 member nations at which the Fund will unveil updated forecasts for global growth.

The IMF since last year has confronted a tide of populism in the developed world, with forces hostile to trade liberalization on the rise in the United States and Europe.

But Lagarde spotlighted what she said were dangers on the horizon, including slow growth, mounting inequality in advanced economies and failures in adapting to technological change.

"As a result, our social fabric is fraying and many countries are experiencing increased political polarization."

Lagarde said inaction would "let a good recovery go to waste," leading to weak growth, sluggish job creation, fraying social safety nets and leaving financial systems exposed to future crises.

In addition to calling for monetary and fiscal policies that support growth, Lagarde also said countries should invest in infrastructure, research and development to boost productivity and demand, which could reduce unemployment and under-employment.

Expanding access to health care and education as well as adopting progressive taxation could help reduce inequality, she added.

"IMF research has shown that excessive inequality hinders growth and hollows out a country's economic foundation," she said. "It erodes trust within society and fuels political tensions."

Lagarde also called climate change "a threat to every economy and every citizen," saying that a one-degree increase in average annual temperature in country like Bangladesh would cut per capita GDP by almost 1.5 percent.

"Policymakers should use all tools at their disposal to act now," she said.

Related News:
Tags: global economy IMF Christine Lagarde
 
Read more
Former energy exec appeals death penalty after massive graft trial in Vietnam

Former energy exec appeals death penalty after massive graft trial in Vietnam

Foreign firms paying staff 29 pct more than local companies in Vietnam: survey

Foreign firms paying staff 29 pct more than local companies in Vietnam: survey

Foreign giants make first incursion into Vietnam’s petrol retail market

Foreign giants make first incursion into Vietnam’s petrol retail market

Boeing-backed startup eyes hybrid electric plane in 2022

Boeing-backed startup eyes hybrid electric plane in 2022

Uber competitor hits Paris roads with Chinese help

Uber competitor hits Paris roads with Chinese help

New Google earbuds offer real-time translation feature

New Google earbuds offer real-time translation feature

Tensions on Korean peninsula may hit Vietnam’s economy hard: Moody’s

Tensions on Korean peninsula may hit Vietnam’s economy hard: Moody’s

Social businesses bring Thai hill products to IKEA, Bangkok supermarkets

Social businesses bring Thai hill products to IKEA, Bangkok supermarkets

 
go to top