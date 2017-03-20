VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnamese drilling firm sees profits sink to record low in 2016

By Phuong Dong   March 20, 2017 | 03:26 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese drilling firm sees profits sink to record low in 2016
An oil rig of PV Drilling. Photo by VnExpress

The company's oil rigs have been sitting idle as demand dries up.

PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Services Corporation (PV Drilling) said the significant decrease of crude oil prices caused its revenue to fall sharply last year, leading to record-low after-tax profit of VND120 billion ($5.26 million), down 14 times against 2015.

In its latest financial report, PV Drilling said global crude oil prices dropped to under $30 per barrel at times last year, seriously affecting its business.

The firm generated VND5.36 trillion ($235.20 million) in revenue during 2016, falling VND9 trillion ($394.92 million) from the previous year.

Due to low oil prices, many firms cancelled orders, leaving only 46 percent of oil rigs in use the year-round in 2016, the company said.

The cost of hiring oil rigs also went down by 55-60 percent compared to 2015.

According to the Maritime Securities Incorporation (MSI), if global oil prices continue their recovery, the demand for oil rigs will get back on track.

In addition, the MSI predicted that 75 percent of PV Drilling’s oil rigs will be put back into service this year after the firm secured several projects with the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), its biggest shareholder with a 50.46 percent stake.

The firm's major businesses include drilling and well services, oil-spill equipment, and acting as an intermediary for foreign companies.

Related news:

Vietnam launches $230 million oil drilling rig

Vietnam revives biofuel plan, sets national switch in 2018

Tags: energy drilling SOE
 
Read more
Vietnam puts Brazilian meat imports on the table

Vietnam puts Brazilian meat imports on the table

India, Vietnam lift import bans on coffee, pepper and other agro-products

India, Vietnam lift import bans on coffee, pepper and other agro-products

Vietnam oil product prices slashed by highest margin since Jan 2016

Vietnam oil product prices slashed by highest margin since Jan 2016

How Phu My Hung's best-selling development gears towards its 'little residents'

How Phu My Hung's best-selling development gears towards its 'little residents'

Vietnam’s coffee prices hit highest since late 2011 on lack of good beans

Vietnam’s coffee prices hit highest since late 2011 on lack of good beans

Vietnam, India work to adjust back-to-back bans on commodity imports

Vietnam, India work to adjust back-to-back bans on commodity imports

Saigon cab firm takes on Uber with unexpected weapon: grapefruit

Saigon cab firm takes on Uber with unexpected weapon: grapefruit

Harvest rain takes the flavor out of Vietnamese coffee crop

Harvest rain takes the flavor out of Vietnamese coffee crop

 
go to top