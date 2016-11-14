Vietnam weighs extending short-term forex loans to end of 2017

Vietnam's central bank is considering allowing commercial banks to extend short-term loans in foreign currencies for another year until the end of 2017.

The extension would help production and exports, a key driver of Vietnam's economy, the State Bank of Vietnam said last week in a draft proposal published on its website, and on which it is seeking industry opinions.

In May the central bank allowed banks to resume short-term forex loans until the end of 2016 to help businesses cope with this year's adverse weather impacts and speed up growth, which is estimated to be below target.

Related news:

> Vietnam's forex market to see stability through year-end: report

> Vietnam playing catch-up to hit 2016 economic growth target: GSO official