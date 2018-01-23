VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam, TPP members to sign trans-Pacific trade pact in March: Kyodo

By Reuters   January 23, 2018 | 04:17 pm GMT+7

Trade officials from the remaining 11 countries have been meeting in Tokyo to try to resolve rifts

Eleven countries aiming to forge a new Asia-Pacific trade pact after the United States dropped out of an earlier version last year will hold a signing ceremony in Chile in March, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday, citing a Japanese source.

Trade officials from the 11 countries have been meeting in Tokyo to try to resolve rifts including Canada's insistence on protection of its cultural industries such as movies, TV and music.

Japan has been lobbying hard to save the pact, originally called the Trans-Pacific Partnership, after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the original 12-nation trade agreement last year. The new deal is known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTTP), or TPP-11.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam TPP trade agreements
 
Read more
South Korean firm becomes first in HCMC to face criminal charges for social insurance evasion

South Korean firm becomes first in HCMC to face criminal charges for social insurance evasion

Vietnam petitions US to re-evaluate catfish import restrictions

Vietnam petitions US to re-evaluate catfish import restrictions

Car imports accelerate in Vietnam after two-month crash

Car imports accelerate in Vietnam after two-month crash

Carbon prices too low to protect SE Asian forests from rubber expansion: report

Carbon prices too low to protect SE Asian forests from rubber expansion: report

Vietnam emerging as attractive destination for foreign property investors

Vietnam emerging as attractive destination for foreign property investors

Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook

Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook

Record high tariffs threaten Vietnam's pangasius exports to US

Record high tariffs threaten Vietnam's pangasius exports to US

Illegal sand mining digs away at Vietnam's rice basket

Illegal sand mining digs away at Vietnam's rice basket

 
go to top