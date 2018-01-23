Vietnam, TPP members to sign trans-Pacific trade pact in March: Kyodo

Eleven countries aiming to forge a new Asia-Pacific trade pact after the United States dropped out of an earlier version last year will hold a signing ceremony in Chile in March, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday, citing a Japanese source.

Trade officials from the 11 countries have been meeting in Tokyo to try to resolve rifts including Canada's insistence on protection of its cultural industries such as movies, TV and music.

Japan has been lobbying hard to save the pact, originally called the Trans-Pacific Partnership, after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the original 12-nation trade agreement last year. The new deal is known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTTP), or TPP-11.