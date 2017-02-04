VnExpress International
Business

Vietnam's January FDI inflow rises 6.3 percent to $850 million

By Reuters   February 4, 2017 | 10:07 am GMT+7

Singapore's investors pledged the most funds in the month with $416.7 million.

Vietnam has received an estimated $850 million in actual inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first month of 2017, up 6.3 percent from the same period a year earlier.

New FDI pledges and additional funds to finance existing projects this year rose 6.6 percent from a year earlier to a combined $1.4 million as of January 20, the government said in an online report on Thursday.

Singapore's investors pledged the most funds in January with $416.7 million, followed by South Korea and China.

The country's FDI inflows hit a record high of $15.8 billion in 2016.

