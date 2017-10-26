VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam's Jan-Oct FDI pledges jump 11.8 percent on-year

By Staff reporters   October 26, 2017 | 03:48 pm GMT+7

South Korea remains the key investor, providing over a quarter of total FDI pledges.

Vietnam received an estimated $14.2 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 10 months of this year, up 11.8 percent from the same period in 2016, the government said on Wednesday.

FDI pledges for new projects, increased capital and stake acquisitions jumped 37.4 percent from a year earlier to $28.24 billion, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment's Foreign Investment Department.

FDI is a major source of foreign exchange for Vietnam, which along with overseas remittances help improve the country's trade balance.

As of October, the manufacturing and processing industries had attracted $13.75 billion in FDI pledges and additional funds, followed by the real estate sector and the wholesale/retail sector, the report said.

South Korea remained the top investor with $7.62 billion, or 27 percent of the total investment, followed by Japan and Singapore.

Vietnam’s FDI inflow this year is expected to hit a record high of $16 billion.

Related News:
Tags: foreign investment Singapore
 
Read more
How did Vietnam’s four richest people earn their billions?

How did Vietnam’s four richest people earn their billions?

Vietnam's billionaire count doubles to 4 on Forbes' rich list

Vietnam's billionaire count doubles to 4 on Forbes' rich list

Rapid retail growth leaves employers scrambling to find staff in Vietnam

Rapid retail growth leaves employers scrambling to find staff in Vietnam

Microsoft tops forecasts with 16 percent profit growth

Microsoft tops forecasts with 16 percent profit growth

US slaps anti-dumping duties on steel rods from seven countries

US slaps anti-dumping duties on steel rods from seven countries

Scandal-hit Japan automakers eye return to 'golden age'

Scandal-hit Japan automakers eye return to 'golden age'

ANZ Bank annual net profit jumps 12 percent

ANZ Bank annual net profit jumps 12 percent

Apple reduced Face ID accuracy to ease production: Bloomberg

Apple reduced Face ID accuracy to ease production: Bloomberg

 
go to top