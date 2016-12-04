VnExpress International
Vietnam’s biggest online shopping day brings huge sales

By VnExpress   December 4, 2016 | 12:31 pm GMT+7
Part of the BigOFF event in Hanoi downtown. Photo by VnExpress

Gross earnings among top vendors tripled compared to last year's 'Online Friday' event.

The biggest online shopping day in Vietnam saw skyrocketing sales as hundreds of thousand of people flocked to discounts.

Over 3,000 companies took part in this year's "Online Friday" sales event by offering discounts on 360,000 items.

Electronics, homewares, apparel and maternity products drew the largest interest from shoppers .

The 30 most active vendors grossed VND644 billion ($28 million) in a single day, more than triple from the 2015 “Online Friday."  

Big brands at e-commerce websites like Adayroi, Tiki, Lazada, Hotdeal and Sendo, saw sales jump by 200-300 percent compared to normal days.

Sales at the FPT Shop, The gioi di dong (World Mobile), Viettel Store and Pico also surged during the day both online and at shops.

About 700,000 customers visited the websites of participating companies during this year’s event.

During the first three days of December, over 50,000 shoppers headed downtown Hanoi to participate in the BigOFF pre-sale eventorganized by Viettel, VnPost, Lazada, Tiki, Sendo, Lotte, Adayroi, Acer, Asus, Oppo, HP, and Nagakawa.

