Vietnam inks landmark deal with World Economic Forum in Davos

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) and WEF President Klaus Schwab (R) during a meeting in Davos, Switzerland on January, 18, 2017. Photo by Vietnam News Agency

Vietnam signed a public-private partnership agreement with the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland’s Davos on Wednesday, becoming the first country in the world to ink such a deal with the forum.

It was signed during the ongoing 47th annual meeting of the WEF, which is being attended by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Under the pact, WEF will help connect Vietnam with its top businesses, provide Vietnam with policy consultation on economic restructuring, high-tech agriculture, national competitiveness and climate change, and receive Vietnamese officials as apprentices at WEF units.

The two sides hope the agreement will become a model for cooperation with the World Economic Forum in the future.

At an earlier meeting with WEF President Klaus Schwab, Phuc asked the WEF to connect Vietnam with leading corporations and experts, and to provide consultations on national competitiveness and high-tech agriculture.

On the sidelines of the Davos summit, the Vietnamese PM had separate meetings with Christian Kern, Chancellor of Austria, Tahehiko Nakao, President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Bradford Smith, President of Microsoft Corporation. Phuc invited ADB and Microsoft to attend meetings at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Da Nang later this year.

WEF Davos 2017 is centered on promoting global economic growth, embracing inclusive growth, measures to take advantage of the fourth on-going industrial revolution, and shaping global cooperation orientations.



The event has gathered more than 3,000 participants, including those from governments, international and non-governmental organizations, entrepreneurs, scholars and social activists.



The WEF, established in 1971, is an independent international organization committed to improving the state of the world by linking businesses, politicians, academics and other leaders of society.

