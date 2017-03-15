VnExpress International
Vietnam extends fuel efficiency labels to 9-seat cars, motorbikes

By Ba Do   March 15, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Car sales in Vietnam increased by 50 percent in the first two months this year, compared to the same period last year. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do

Legislators say the labels will encourage more fuel-conscious consumer purchases.

Starting next year, all vehicles with nine seats or less will require new fuel efficiency labels before they can hit the Vietnamese market.

Motorbikes will become subject to the energy labeling requirement starting in 2020, according to a decision recently signed by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.

Vietnam has required car manufacturers and importers to indicate fuel consumption levels for vehicles with seven seats or less since 2014.

At the moment, these labels are yellow or green.

Green labels reflect a vehicle's fuel consumption index certified by Vietnamese watchdog agencies that test the vehicle's technical safety and environmental impact specifications.

The yellow labels reflect energy consumption indexes, provided by car manufacturers and importers.

Vietnam's automobile sales hit a record high in 2016 with 304,427 automobiles sold, up 24 percent year-on-year, based on a report of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA).

Sales during the first two months of 2017 likewise soared over 50 percent year-on-year.

Tags: energy label car Vietnam regulation
 
