VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam brewer Habeco soars 40 pct on stock listing debut

By Reuters/Mai Nguyen   October 29, 2016 | 08:45 am GMT+7
Vietnam brewer Habeco soars 40 pct on stock listing debut
Truc Bach beer -- a product of Habeco. Photo courtesy of Habeco

Investors keen to buy before gov't sells majority stake.

Vietnam's Habeco saw its stock soar 40 percent on its market debut on Friday as investors raced to snap up limited shares before the planned sale of the government's majority stake sends the price even higher.

Habeco, which controls 20 percent of Vietnam's beer market, also attracted investors keen to buy into an area of high growth potential. The country is among Asia's biggest beer consumers putting it on the radar of international brewers keen to take advantage of changing lifestyles as its middle class grows.

"Investors have long awaited this listing ... but supply was very scarce as Habeco's free-float is only around 1 percent," said Dang Van Phap, a manager at Viet Capital Securities.

The government owns about 82 percent of Habeco, formally Hanoi Beer Alcohol and Beverage Joint Stock Corp. As of Aug. 31, Denmark's Carlsberg A/S held 17.08 percent.

The brewer hit its upper trading limit to close at 54,600 dong ($2.45) on the Hanoi Stock Exchange's Unlisted Public Company Market. That left it valued at $568 million.

There were bids for 1.95 million Habeco shares as at the end of a trading day which saw just a single transaction - of 100 shares, the minimum permitted by the exchange.

"Short-term demand for Habeco stock should remain solid given its valuation remains reasonable even after today's 40-percent rally ... but for now trading will be among retail investors only," said Viet Capital Securities' Phap.

The maker of Bia Ha Noi beer expects net profit to fall 4.4 percent this year after rising 6.7 percent last year, showed a filing to the Hanoi Stock Exchange.

The brewer eventually aims to list on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange which has stricter listing criteria. ($1 = 22,320 dong)

Related news:

Vietnam top brewer Habeco to list 230 million shares

Vietnam's top brewer Sabeco wins listing approval

Vietnam's top brewer Sabeco seeks listing on HCMC bourse

Tags: Habeco stock brewer
 
Read more
US investment agency announces $500 mln for Vietnam’s small companies

US investment agency announces $500 mln for Vietnam’s small companies

Vietnam's rice exports to fall short of target due to weak demand

Vietnam's rice exports to fall short of target due to weak demand

Inflation speeds up in Vietnam on higher healthcare costs

Inflation speeds up in Vietnam on higher healthcare costs

Reality shows remain cash machines for Vietnam's TV networks

Reality shows remain cash machines for Vietnam's TV networks

The rich get richer in Vietnam's bull market

The rich get richer in Vietnam's bull market

Fast-growing Vietnam to invest $40 billion in electricity projects by 2020

Fast-growing Vietnam to invest $40 billion in electricity projects by 2020

First Vinamilk's stake sale set for December

First Vinamilk's stake sale set for December

Vietnam's Zalo messaging app grabs 2mln users in Myanmar

Vietnam's Zalo messaging app grabs 2mln users in Myanmar

 
go to top