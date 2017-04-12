VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam beats Brazil to top global coffee exports in March

By Ho Binh Minh   April 12, 2017 | 07:10 pm GMT+7
Vietnam beats Brazil to top global coffee exports in March
Coffee beans are seen at a Hanoi exhibition in a file photo. Vietnam has beaten Brazil to be the world's largest coffee exporter in March, industry data show. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Vietnam exported 2.8 million bags of coffee last month, topping Brazil's shipments of 2.71 million bags.

Vietnam exported 168,000 tons, or 2.8 million bags, of coffee last month, beating the world's biggest producer Brazil to become the world's largest exporter of the commodity for the second time in a year, based on industry reports.

The March outflow from Vietnam, already the world's largest producer of the robusta variety that's used mainly for making instant coffee, fell nearly 7 percent from the same month in 2016, Vietnam Customs data showed. However, it was the highest shipment Vietnam has loaded on a monthly basis since April 2016.

Meanwhile, Brazil exported 2.71 million bags of coffee in March, including 2.32 million bags of arabica, 20,626 bags of conillon - a robusta variety - and 343,278 bags of instant coffee, based on data from the Brazilian Coffee Exporters Council. One bag weighs 60 kilograms.

Brazil is dealing with a domestic coffee shortfall due to a smaller robusta crop, and at one stage in February had planned to import the commodity, probably from Vietnam. 

While higher yield could raise the country's arabica output in the 2016/2017 crop to a record 45.6 million bags, robusta production could drop to a 10-year low of 10.5 million bags "due to above-average temperatures and prolonged dry spells in the main growing region," the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

Vietnam also briefly seized the crown as the world's largest coffee exporter in April last year, a ranking it managed to hold through July 2016, based on monthly customs data and the Brazilian council. 

The March 2017 shipment brought Vietnam's total coffee exports to 834,100 tons for the first half of the 2016/2017 crop year, up 2 percent from a year ago and the highest volume in three crop years, based on Vietnam Customs data released on Monday. 

Vietnam's coffee crop year lasts between October and September.

Traders in Vietnam said the country's faster export pace in the current season was due to stockpiling by international trading firms and roasters due to an anticipated smaller harvest this year in export rival Indonesia and falling shipments in recent months from Brazil.

The faster shipping pace and dwindling domestic stocks could prompt Vietnam to face a shortage in May-June, top exporter Intimex said last month.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam coffee Brazil export
 
Read more
The good, the bad and the ugly: Vietnam's booming after-school tutoring business

The good, the bad and the ugly: Vietnam's booming after-school tutoring business

Vietnam's Prime Minister halts $10.6 bln steel plant over questions of demand, pollution

Vietnam's Prime Minister halts $10.6 bln steel plant over questions of demand, pollution

Vietnam's rice export prices stable despite concerns over quality

Vietnam's rice export prices stable despite concerns over quality

'I've never aimed at being a billionaire' - Vietjet CEO

'I've never aimed at being a billionaire' - Vietjet CEO

Thai exporters, trailing Vietnamese peers in the US, worried about Trump's policy

Thai exporters, trailing Vietnamese peers in the US, worried about Trump's policy

Large US firms stashed $1.6 trillion in tax havens: Oxfam

Large US firms stashed $1.6 trillion in tax havens: Oxfam

Vietnam's March rice exports hit one-yr high as top buyers grow hungry

Vietnam's March rice exports hit one-yr high as top buyers grow hungry

Vietnam's Q1 coffee exports to India cool after brief trade row over pests

Vietnam's Q1 coffee exports to India cool after brief trade row over pests

 
go to top