VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam banks see 2016 credit growth at 21.8 percent: central bank survey

By VnExpress   October 11, 2016 | 10:59 am GMT+7
Vietnam banks see 2016 credit growth at 21.8 percent: central bank survey
Garment factory workers in Vietnam. Photo by the International Labor Organization

That would be higher than the central bank's target of between 18 and 20 percent for the year, and a sharp rise from last year.

Banks in Vietnam expect lending this year to exceed the central bank’s target, growing 21.82 percent from the end of 2015 as improved business conditions have spurred credit demand, according to a new survey by the central bank.

The State Bank of Vietnam has targeted credit growth of between 18 percent and 20 percent this year, up from 17.26 percent in 2015.

Vietnamese lenders said deposits in the local currency may grow 16.85 percent this year, but they forecast a decline in foreign currency deposits to 6.9 percent, following sharp cuts in interest rates, the survey found.

As many as 87.6 percent of the banks participating in the survey said their liquidity in the Vietnamese dong and foreign currencies remained good.

Loans between January and September grew 11.74 percent, up from 11 percent for the same period last year, the central bank’s deputy governor Nguyen Thi Hong told legislators last Friday. She also said that the 1.6 percent growth of loans in foreign currencies in the period was in accordance with the government's policy against dollar hoarding.

Some policymakers said the annual credit growth target of 18-20 percent for this year was quite high and risky to the economy.

In response, the central bank’s deputy governor highlighted the fact that bank loans remain a key source of funds for the fast-growing economy.

She added that with a 15-16 percent increase in loans, local businesses would be faced with a critical funding shortage to expand their business.

The central bank has also aimed to bring down bad debts in the banking system to below 3 percent of total outstanding loans for this year.

An overhang of bad debts has been a burden on Vietnam’s economic growth since 2012 when total bad debts, mostly in real estate sector, reached VND280 trillion ($12.5 billion), equivalent to 11 percent of gross domestic product.

Bad debts in the banking system as of August 31 were reported at 2.66 percent, according to the central bank’s data.

Bank lending to the property sector in the first eight months of this year grew 6.73 percent, compared to about 13.06 percent in the same period last year.

During the January-August period, banks have fully written off VND58.8 trillion in non-performing loans, official statistics show.

The Vietnam Asset Management Company, which was set up in 2013 to buy bad debts from troubled banks, has so far this year tackled with VND16 trillion of bad debts from the books of banks, significantly down from the same period last year, said deputy governor Hong.

Vietnam's economy was originally expected to grow 6.7 percent this year, following 6.68 percent growth in 2015. However a slowdown in the agriculture and mining sectors has forced the government to revise down the 2016 target to between 6.2 percent and 6.5 percent.

Related News:

Vietnam PM lowers 2016's growth target

Aging Vietnam to put the brakes on economic growth

Vietnam to use public investment to reach ambitious growth target

Tags: credit growth lending GDP economic growth bad debt banking system real estate property Vietnam SBV Nguyen Thi Hong
 
Read more
Samsung to refund Galaxy Note 7 owners in Vietnam

Samsung to refund Galaxy Note 7 owners in Vietnam

New legislation strengthens Vietnam’s trade remedy rules: finance ministry

New legislation strengthens Vietnam’s trade remedy rules: finance ministry

Jetstar secures $117 mln credit deal with VietinBank to buy Airbus planes

Jetstar secures $117 mln credit deal with VietinBank to buy Airbus planes

Vietnam fears US ban on rice exports: govt official

Vietnam fears US ban on rice exports: govt official

Wealthy Vietnamese pays $13.6 million for Australia cattle station

Wealthy Vietnamese pays $13.6 million for Australia cattle station

Sun Group’s Phu Quoc portfolio grabs Singaporean investors’ attention

Sun Group’s Phu Quoc portfolio grabs Singaporean investors’ attention

French milk brand to quit Vietnam after failing to gain market share

French milk brand to quit Vietnam after failing to gain market share

Vietnam lacks funding for new expressway: Finance Ministry

Vietnam lacks funding for new expressway: Finance Ministry

 
go to top