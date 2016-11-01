VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam Airlines receives another Airbus A350

By VnExpress   November 1, 2016 | 09:44 am GMT+7
Vietnam Airlines receives another Airbus A350
An Airbus A350 during landing at Noi Bai International Airport. Photo by Vietnam Airlines.

The new aircraft will initially fly between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City before serving international routes.

An Airbus A350-900 aircraft has arrived at Noi Bai International Airport on Monday, joining the fleet of national carrier Vietnam Airlines, which is expanding with more long-haul services.

This is the first aircraft out of three A350-900s in a sale and leaseback contract signed between Vietnam Airlines and Dubai Aerospace Enterprise. The other two will be delivered by early 2017.

"The sale and leaseback of three Airbus A350-900 will help us ensure a financial balance without affecting our fleet performance, and mobilize capital for business activities," Duong Tri Thanh, Chief Executive Officer of Vietnam Airlines, said in a statement.

The new aircraft will initially fly between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City before serving international routes.

Vietnam Airlines in September signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus for 10 more A350-900 aircraft as it planned to soon launch services between Ho Chi Minh City and Los Angeles.

Last year, it became the first airline in East Asia and the second in the world to operate the wide-body A350 XWB.

With the new delivery on Monday, the carrier now has five A350s in service.

Related news:

> Vietnam Airlines to fly non-stop to Los Angeles with Airbus planes

> Vietnam Airlines and All Nippon Airways launch international flights

Tags: Airbus Vietnam Airlines A350
Read more
Turkey officially slaps anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese plywood

Turkey officially slaps anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese plywood

Vietnam should bring in private capital to finance transport infrastructure: HSBC

Vietnam should bring in private capital to finance transport infrastructure: HSBC

ANZ not backing out of retail and wealth businesses in Vietnam

ANZ not backing out of retail and wealth businesses in Vietnam

Vietnam's forex market to see stability through year-end: report

Vietnam's forex market to see stability through year-end: report

Vietnamese steel faces anti-dumping lawsuits

Vietnamese steel faces anti-dumping lawsuits

Vietnam's software industry makes its mark in Japan

Vietnam's software industry makes its mark in Japan

Vietnam's stock market on track to hit $100 billion by end of 2016

Vietnam's stock market on track to hit $100 billion by end of 2016

Vietnamese govt advised to cut stakes in public sector banks

Vietnamese govt advised to cut stakes in public sector banks

 
go to top