Vietjet Air most impactful Vietnamese brand worldwide

The PR Newswire Awards 2020 are hosted by PR Newswire, a Cision Ltd. company, a global provider of news distribution, media software and services with the world's largest media distribution network.

The panel said Vietjet was recognized for its achievements as a trailblazer in expanding its flight network and effective brand communication via creative, meaningful and inspiring activities across the globe.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Vietjet Group Vice President Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh said that with the mission of constantly expanding its flight network across Asia and boosting trade activities globally, "Vietjet has been an inspiring ambassador to bring Vietnam to international friends while contributing to global tourism and economic development."

Vietjet Group’s Vice President Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh receives the award.

The carrier has been able to achieve its aims by expanding its network to more than 200 routes, more than 100 million passengers transported to date, many large-scale business deals signed with international partners and creating tens of thousands of jobs in Asia, Europe and America.

"We are proud that Vietjet, a Vietnamese brand in the aviation industry, has been favored by millions of customers and partners and has truly become an inspiration for younger generations around the world," she added.

In Thailand, the group has established Thai Vietjet, leveraging the Vietnamese brand name in the region. From its base at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, the largest and busiest one in Thailand, the carrier has extended its domestic and international flight networks, transporting more than eight millions of passengers from Thailand and other countries to famous destinations across the "Land of Smiles".