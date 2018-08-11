Toyota Vietnam recalls 11,300 plus cars with airbag faults

A visitor is reflected on a Toyota vehicle at the company's showroom in Tokyo. Photo by Reuters/Toru Hanai

The inflator canister of over 5,600 Corolla Altis cars manufactured in 2013 can be penetrated by humidity, the Japanese company said in a statement.

Thus, it can happen that in some crashes, the activation of the airbag can break the inflator into pieces. These pieces can be pushed through the inflated airbag, causing serious damage to users.

The same fault is likely in 5,100 Vios cars and 550 Yaris cars manufactured at the same year, which are also being recalled.

Another 372 Corolla Altis cars manufactured between December 16, 2015 to February 15, 2016 are being recalled for airbag crash sensor faults.

The electrical insulator of the airbag electronic controller unit can fall off after a period of car operation, turning on the warning airbag symbol on the driver’s control board.

In the event of a crash, the airbag may not be activated because of this fault.

Toyota said it has not been aware of any accidents involving these faults so far.

Customers can bring their vehicles for a free replacement of the faulty parts at Toyota dealers, which should take three hours.

This is not the first time Toyota Vietnam is recalling cars with airbag faults. The most recent one was in March this year and August last year, with over 20,000 vehicles in each occasion.